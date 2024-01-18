AFCON 2023: DR Congo 1-1 Zambia

In the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group match, Brentford forward Yoane Wissa helped the Democratic Republic of Congo draw 1-1 with Zambia.

Kings Kangwa put Dr Congo ahead, but Wissa caught up quickly to tie the score for the former Chelsea and West Ham manager, Avram Grant’s team.

Although both teams trail Morocco in the standings following the first round of games, DR Congo was the superior team but was unable to secure a victory.

After some terrible DR Congo defence, Zambia seized the lead in the twenty-third minute.

The ball was quickly thrown in by Zambia, and Kangwa hooked it towards goal, leaving custodian Lionel Mpasi alone as he raced out to clear it.

There was still a chance for DR Congo to clear it but Henock Inonga Baka made a meal of his attempt, kicking air and the ball trickled in.

READ ALSO:

DR Congo’s response was swift and they levelled four minutes later.

Cedric Bakambu broke the offside trap and fired a ball across the face of the goal which Wissa turned in from close range.

Wissa almost turned the game around minutes later as the ball fell to him but Rodrick Kabwe produced a brilliant goalline clearance.

DR Congo thought they had been given a penalty midway through the second half when Tandi Mwape appeared to handle a cross after slipping, but VAR overturned the decision.

DR Congo looked the more likely to get a second but they could not find a winner, with Silas blazing over deep into time added on.