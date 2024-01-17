AFCON 2023: Cote D’Ivoire Coach Expects Tough Test Against Super Eagles

The head coach of Cote d’Ivoire, Jean-Louis Gasset has said he anticipates a challenging matchup with the Nigerian Super Eagles.

In one of the competition’s most anticipated matches, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire will square off on Thursday at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium.

In their first-round matches, the two teams experienced somewhat different results.

The Super Eagles and Equatorial Guinea played to a 1-1 draw, while the Elephants defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

Despite Nigeria’s sluggish start, Gasset anticipated his team to face challenges from the Super Eagles.

“Nigeria is a top team, they have good players, some of the best in Africa. You can’t judge them with the first game against Equatorial Guinea,”

“I think they struggled with the weather a bit in their first game. It’s not easy to play at 2 pm here. Teams struggled even when they played in the evening, so you can imagine how difficult it was for them.”

“So, we are not going to judge them with the performance against Equatorial Guinea.

“It’s not going to be an easy game for us. They are a tough opponent and will make things difficult for us,” Gasset told a press conference in Abidjan on Wednesday.