AFCON 2023: CBN Delay Super Eagles Incentives, Allowances

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday said it has not yet received the money meant to pay the Super Eagles’ incentives and allowances for the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Federal Government sanctioned the funding before the competition started. According to SCORENigeria, the NFF has not yet gotten any funding from the CBN.

After winning, each participant is entitled to a $5,000 incentive in addition to a $200 day camp allowance.

The players will receive payouts of $12,500 each for their two wins and draw in the group stage.

The Super Eagles and their longstanding rivals Cameroon will square off in a Round of 16 match on Saturday (today) at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.