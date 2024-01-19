AFCON 2023: Cape Verde Qualifies For Knockout Rounds

At the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON), Cape Verde is the first nation to formally advance to the knockout stages.

The tiny island nation’s victory over Mozambique 3-0 on Friday confirmed their advancement in the competition.

In the 32nd minute, Bebe scored the first goal with a fantastic free kick that was nearly thirty yards long.

READ ALSO:

To complete their victory, Ryan Mendes and Kevin Pina scored further goals in the second half.

With this victory, Cape Verde now has six points after defeating Ghana in their first game.

As of right now, they are the only team in the competition with two victories.