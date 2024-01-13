AFCON 2023: Can Eagles Do It Again?

The 2023 Africa Cup of Na- tions (AFCON) takes centre stage today, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are hop- ing to redeem themselves after the past two tumultuous years that in- cluded an early exit in the 2021 AF- CON and failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Now, Jose Peseiro’s men hope to recapture their football glory as the continental stage beck- ons. The Eagles are three-time AFCON champions and have also accumulat- ed a total of 15 medals to their name in the tournament, but the team faces a daunting task this time as the foot- ball-loving populace now has a strong thirst for success after waking for more than a decade for the AFCON title. The official Super Eagles 2023 AF- CON theme song, “Let’s Do It Again,” echoes the nation’s eagerness for a tri- umphant campaign. However, head coach José Peseiro shoulders the bur- den of expectations, following in the footsteps of predecessors Gernot Rohr and Augustine Eguavoen, who both failed to land the trophy. The coaching role in Nigeria de- mands success, and Peseiro claims he is committed to fighting for the trophy in Cote d’Ivoire. However, there is a sense of scepticism among Nigerians regarding his ability to deliver. Peseiro has extensive coaching expe- rience in Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa, but he has managed only six victories and suffered five defeats in his 14-game tenure with the Super Eagles. Although the qualification process for the upcoming AFCON was relatively smooth, concerns linger about the team’s balance, particularly its vulnerability to counterattacks. Peseiro’s tactical approach favours a 4-2-4 formation with four attackers, which proved effective against lesser opponents. For example, Nigeria won 10-0 against São Tomé and Príncipe in qualification. However, recent World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe revealed defensive vulnerabilities, leading to dropped points. A 2-0 loss in a pre-tournament friendly against Guinea on January 8 heightened apprehensions.

Nigeria’s attacking prowess is a beacon of hope, featuring an unparalleled depth of talent. The team boasts an array of strikers capable of various playing styles, from target men to those who can run behind defences or drop deep as playmakers but the team has been hit by a series of injuries, with Victor Boniface and Taiwo Awoniyi being forced to drop out of the tournament due to injuries. However, the team still boasts a strong lineup, including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Ahmed Musa, Sadiq Umar, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Additionally, the late inclusion of Terem Moffi, who has performed well in Ligue 1, provides a new option for the team. The coach, Peseiro, faces a challenging task in selecting his starting lineup, given the abundance of attacking talent available. The team has experienced defensive lapses in recent months, with Peseiro often rotating the squad and deploying as many attackers as possible.

As a result, the team has conceded in 11 of the 14 games under Peseiro’s management. The team also faces a challenge when it comes to their goalkeeping department, which has been a long-standing issue. Francis Uzoho, who is the first-choice goalkeeper under coach Peseiro, has faced criticism from fans and experts alike for his avoidable errors, which have raised doubts about his abilities.

The absence of a reliable backup goalkeeper is a sig- nificant concern, as evidenced by the exclusion of Adebayo Adeleye, leaving Uzoho, Olorunleke Ojo, and Stanley Nwabili with limited experience. Osimhen, the current African Foot- baller of the Year, is expected to do well and shoulder a lot of responsibilities. With Boniface ruled out due to injury, he has to carry the burden of scoring goals to lead Nigeria to glory. His partnership with Boniface was anticipated as a focal point of the team in Ivory Coast, but circumstances have changed, with Moffi stepping in as a replacement.

Despite facing a groin injury, Osimhen remains a prolific scorer, with ten goals in the AFCON qualification campaign, which is double that of any other player. His form in European leagues, with 42 goals since the last AFCON, positions him as a potent force in Nigeria’s quest for success. An ex-international, Wasiu Ipaye, warned the Eagles, saying AFCON is a difficult tournament that needs more than sheer talent. ‘There are strong teams in AFCON; I have played in the competition before, and I know how difficult it is.

The North Africans are doing well; Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Cameroon are always threats; they have a pedigree in the competition. Nigeria has a rich history too; we can say they would not do well and hit the right form, like it happened in 2013. We have to keep supporting our team. ‘It’s worth noting that other African teams have also done their homework. They’ve watched our tapes and studied our team in order to figure out how to stop us. If we hope to succeed at AF- CON, it will depend on both the coach and the players.

We need to see how determined and prepared they are for the job,” he said. For Garba Lawal, who played in four editions of the tournament, winning one silver and three bronze medals, the Eagles players must show character and commitment to achieve success. He said: “As somebody who has been there before, I can tell you that the AFCON is an extraordinary tournament, and everyone wants to be there and wants to play. The most important thing is for the players to know the significance of that shirt, the green-white-green jersey they wear.

If you don’t know the importance of that shirt, I believe you’re wasting your time. If you are called upon to wear that shirt, you have to give more than 100 percent. “As a player, you must know that you have to respect yourself, your family, and even the nation by giving your best. For you to be called upon to play for the Super Eagles is not a small thing; once you wear that green- white jersey, everyone is expecting you to give 200%.

You must be prepared to answer your papa’s name. If you don’t know the tension that comes with that shirt, then you’re wasting your time. There’s a lot of pressure when you put on that shirt; you must be brave, and you need to step up your game. You have to change your attitude; you have to change your character.