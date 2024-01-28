AFCON 2023: Cameroon Will Learn From Super Eagles Defeat – Coach

Following the defeat of the indomitable Lion of Cameroon on Saturday night, the Head Coach of the team, Rigobert Song on Sunday said his team will grow from their loss against Nigeria.

After a dismal 2-0 loss against the Super Eagles, the Indomitable Lions were eliminated from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles’ Ademola Lookman scored two goals in the match, which took place at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Song’s team was outplayed by their opponent, who displayed a strong performance.

For the whole encounter, Cameroon was unable to get a shot on goal.

He said: “We had the youngest team; there are players who are discovering. We gave the opponent the opportunity to put us in difficulty; it’s part of the game.

“As I’ve said before, we are rebuilding. It’s by making these mistakes that we will grow.

“Football is like that. The AFCON is a competition that is played on all levels: technical, tactical, and especially mental.

“I have a youthful team that is discovering; it played, and we still have a lot to learn.”