AFCON 2023: Cairo Ojougboh, Corps Member, 3 Others Die Watching Nigeria vs S’Africa

As Nigerians were celebrating the victory of the Super Eagles over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final of the African Nations Cup (AFCON), some families were mourning the death of their members who died out of shock watching the match.

At the last count, four families are mourning the death of the loved ones, including that of a former legislator who represented Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Adamawa State, simply identified as Samuel from Kaduna State, a Nigerian businessman, Chief Osondu Nwoye and 43- year father of two from Ogun State, Mikail Osundiji, who all died watching the match. Ojougboh, a frontline politician, who was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was said to have passed away on Wednesday evening while watching the AFCON semi-finals match between Nigeria and South Africa.

A source close to the politician said, “Cairo Ojougboh, a medical doctor died during the Nigeria vs South Africa match. “The incident happened when the penalty was awarded against Nigeria. Dr Ojougboh was said to have shouted and slumped due to massive heart attack when SA scored.” As of the time of filing this report, his family has yet to issue a statement on his death. Also, the Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi, died on Wednesday evening while watching the semi-final match.

It was gathered that the tension- soaked match triggered the blood pressure of the Deputy Bursar beyond the limit, but unknown to him while the match was getting to critical stages. Recall that Nigeria won the tension-soaked match against South Africa by 4 goals to 2, which was decided by a penalty kick after a 1-1 draw at extra time of the match. Deputy Bursar it was gathered died after he went to watch the match at a sports centre in Sango area of Ilorin, which was very close to his house where the incident occurred.

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Adamawa State, simply identified as Samuel from Kaduna State has also reportedly died dur- ing the penalty shootouts of the match between Nigeria and South Africa. The corps member allegedly passed away just before the final kick which secured Nigeria’s win in the match. The NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa State, Jingi Dennis, yesterday, said the corps member was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan.

Also on the list of Nigerians who paid the supreme price watching the match is a businessman, Chief Osondu Nwoye who died watching the match. Chief Osondu’s death was disclosed in a Facebook post uploaded by a user, Chukwudi Iwuchukw, who said that the businessman from Anambra State, collapsed inside the Ivory Coast Stadium after the Super Eagles’ second goal was cancelled by referees. But all efforts to revive him proved abortive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post reads: “By this time yesterday, High Chief Osondu was still alive, hale, and hearty.

“He travelled to Bourke, the city that hosted the Super Eagles match yesterday, to watch his darling Super Eagles play.” Osundiji reportedly died while watching the match in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Osundiji, it was gathered went into shock and died on Wednesday evening while watching the match at a public football viewing centre in Olomoore area of Abeokuta. The father of two reportedly died when the central referee nullified the Nigeria’s second goal against South Africa, scored by Victor Osimhen.