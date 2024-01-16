AFCON 2023: Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Bertrand Traore scored a late penalty as Burkina Faso snatched a 1-0 victory over Mauritania in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener.

Aston Villa’s Traore, who is currently on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, netted in added time to decide the Group D game in Bouake.

Mauritania, making their third appearance at the tournament, were denied on two occasions in the first half as Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi kept out efforts from striker Aboubakary Koita.

Mauritania have only scored one goal in the history of the tournament and their goalless run since 2019 continued when Koffi denied Sidi Amar in the second period before Traore settled the contest late on.

The game’s first chance fell to Koita, who drilled straight into the grasp of Koffi six minutes in.

Burkina Faso produced their first strike on target 10 minutes later when Mohamed Konate rose highest from a free-kick but saw his header comfortably saved by Babacar Niasse.

Mauritania were looking for their first ever win in the competition and came close to the opener half an hour in when Koffi was wrong-footed by a Koita free-kick but recovered to tip the ball over the bar for a corner.

Mauritania, ranked 48 places below their opponents in the FIFA rankings, threatened again through Hemeya Tanjy but his effort from outside the area was saved.

Burkina Faso started the second period with a little more zest and had a chance when Stephane Aziz Ki received a ball from Issoufou Dayo and shot just wide.

With fifteen minutes remaining, Amar, a replacement, twisted and turned outside the box before blasting a shot towards the goal that Koffi deflected wide, giving Mauritania a stunning opportunity to go up.

When Traore’s curling shot was saved by goalie Niasse from the top corner, Burkina Faso, who had scored in their previous 14 AFCON games, were the next to threaten.

Following a VAR check after Nouh El Abd took Issa Kabore down inside the area, they were awarded extra time to make the game-winning breakthrough.

Burkina Faso secured their first victory in the tournament’s opening match in 13 attempts when Traore, a 73rd-minute substitute, stepped up and smashed the ball home.