AFCON 2023: Blow for Nigeria as Boniface is ruled out with groin injury

Nigeria faces a setback in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Victor Boniface is ruled out due to a groin injury. The 23-year-old striker will be returning to Germany for treatment, with an expected recovery period of around six weeks.

The injury occurred during one of the team’s training sessions in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Boniface’s absence leaves a void in the squad, prompting the need for a decision on his replacement. OGC Nice forward Terem Moffi is reportedly the favored choice to fill the spot in the 25-man squad.

The national team management is set to make an official announcement regarding Boniface’s replacement, hoping to maintain the team’s competitive edge despite this unexpected setback.