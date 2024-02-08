AFCON 2023: APC Chieftain, Ojougboh Slumps, Dies

A former member of the House of Representatives, who represented the Ika Federal Constituency of Delta State, Dr Cairo Ojougboh is dead.
New Telegraph gathered that the outspoken politician and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died on Wednesday night while watching the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 semi-final match between Nigeria and South Africa.
Confirming the development, a family source said, “As soon as a penalty kick was awarded against Nigeria during the AFCON match with South Africa on Wednesday’s semi-final clash in Bouake, Ivory Coast, he slumped.’’
Ojougboh was a former director of projects in the interim board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Details later…