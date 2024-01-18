AFCON 2023: Ambode Urges Super Eagles To Defeat Côte d’Ivoire (Video)

Former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode has urged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the match against the host (Côte d’Ivoire) in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ambode who was accompanied to the team hotel by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau and Former Super Eagles captain, Jay Jay Okocha, gave the charge in a message to the team by encouraging them to triumph in Thursday’s match.

He also expressed his support for the team that irrespective of the outcome of the game, it is a pleasure to be a Nigerian.

He said, “We just want to wish you well and just make sure that we still have that great support for you. Irrespective of the outcome, we are happy to be Nigerians, but our greatest hope is, we just wish to beat the host(Côte d’Ivoire).”

The Super Eagles will hope to bounce back from their disappointing draw against Equatorial Guinea when they play against Côte d’Ivoire by 6 pm at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Watch the video here: