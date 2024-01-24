AFCON 2023: Algeria Sacks Coach After Poor Performance

After an unsatisfactory match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the President of the Algerian Football Federation, Walid Sadi has announced the immediate sack of head coach, Djamel Belmadi from the national team.

It would be recalled that the 47-year-old tactician reached an agreement with the Algerian Football Federation to relinquish his role after a poor performance at the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

Algeria finished bottom of their group with only two points, having lost to a less fancied Mauritania and drawing with Burkina Faso and Angola after three matches.

The Fennecs suffered a 1-0 defeat against a less fancied Mauritania side in their last group match at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Tuesday.

“I met the national coach, Mr. Djamel Belmadi, to discuss the consequences of this bitter exclusion, we reached an amicable agreement to dissolve the association and break the contract that binds the coach to the Federation Algerian Football,” Sadi highlighted

“We thank coach Jamal Belmadi for everything he has done for the team, and we wish him good luck for the rest of his career.”

Belmadi has not won a single match in the last two AFCON competitions, despite leading Algeria to victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.