AFCON 2023: Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounedjah kept Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hopes alive with a stoppage-time header to deny Burkina Faso victory.

At the Stade de Bouake, Boundejah, who had earlier cancelled out Mohamed Konate’s opening goal, grabbed a 2-2 Group D tie when he struck the net five minutes into additional time to make sure substitute Bertrand Traore’s penalty in the 71st minute would not end up being the game-winning goal.

Boundejah’s last-minute goal means both sides have work to do if they are to advance. The Stallions, who defeated Mauritania in their opening encounter, appeared poised for the last 16 as time ran out.

The first half saw little opportunities, with Burkina Faso midfielder Abdoul Tapsoba pushing custodian Anthony Mandrea into a stop from a header in the sixth minute, and Youcef Belaili testing Kouakou Koffi with a shot that went into the bottom corner six minutes later.

Algeria, who drew 1-1 with Angola in their first game, went close through Bounedjah as the sides jostled for position, and Koffi saved from Sofiane Feghouli a minute before the break with skipper Riyad Mahrez providing the ammunition.

However, they fell behind in first-half stoppage time when Konate headed past Mandrea from Tapsoba’s cross.

Blati Toure might have extended his side’s lead four minutes after the restart, but they were pegged back by Bounedjah’s close-range finish two minutes later.

Bounedjah went close with a header as Algeria built up a head of steam, but they succumbed once again with 19 minutes remaining when defender Rayan Ait-Nouri was adjudged to have fouled Issa Kabore inside the box and after a VAR review confirmed the decision, substitute Traore converted the resulting spot-kick.

However, there was to be a late twist and it arrived at the death when Bounedjah netted from substitute Adam Ounas’ cross to snatch a point.