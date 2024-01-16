AFCON 2023: Algeria 1-1 Angola

Algeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) encounter ended in a 1-1 tie against Angola, adding to their aggravation.

Algeria took the lead via Baghdad Bounedjah, but Angola managed to salvage a point in the Group D match thanks to a second-half equaliser from Mabululu, who converted the rebound after his penalty struck the crossbar.

The Algerians hope to avert a repeat of 2022 when they qualified as the reigning champions but were eliminated in the group stages after losing all of their games.

They made a positive start when Bounedjah latched on to a ball over the top and fired home with a clinical finish to put his side in front after just 18 minutes.

READ ALSO:

And it could have been even better for the favourites when Bounedjah found the net with a spectacular overhead kick shortly afterwards, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside after a VAR review.

Algeria became increasingly frustrated as they failed to create further chances to trouble the Angolans, who went into the match on the back of four consecutive goalless draws.

Angola drew level in the 65th minute when Mabululu was brought down by Nabil Bentaleb in the box before stepping up to bundle the ball home after his initial spot-kick hit the underside of the bar.

It took a late spell of pressure for the Algerians to really test the Angola rearguard, with Riyad Mahrez in particular proving a constant threat at set-plays.

But, after surviving a succession of corners in injury time, the 117th-ranked Angolans clung on for a point to continue Algeria’s recent struggles in the competition.