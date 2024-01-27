AFCON 2023: Ajayi Urges Super Eagles Not To Underestimate Cameroon

Ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 clash with Cameroon on Saturday night, January 27, Nigerian defender, Semi Ajayi has advised the Super Eagles to avoid taking anything for granted.

Jose Peseiro’s team was urged by Ajayi to be prepared to battle for everything and defeat their opponents.

According to him, this is the Super Eagles’ only chance to win the competition in Ivory Coast.

“We can’t give up, we are fighting for our country. The aim is to win the tournament and we can only achieve that by beating others.

“We know how important the knock stages are, we can’t joke with it. We need to be ready to fight for everything.”

“It is coming (the goals), you can see from the number of chances we created in the final third.

“We getting closer and closer. Once things click, we will start adding goals to our game,” Ajayi was quoted by Sporting Life as saying.