AFCON 2023: Ajayi explains Eagles secret weapon

Super Eagles’ defender, Semi Ajayi, has revealed the team’s secret weapon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Ajayi said what has been going for the team is the fact that there are players in several positions that can win games. The Super Eagles are through to the final four of the AFCON after recording four wins and a draw in five games. The team will be up against South Africa in the semifinal scheduled for tomorrow in Bouake. The three-time AFCON champions have kept four clean sheets and netted six goals. “I think the beauty of this team is that we’ve got so many weapons,” Ajayi said.

“You can’t put all your attention on one person because we have so many people who are capable of creating and scoring. “We’re not done yet. We’ve still got another game on Wednesday and hopefully another game on Sunday. “We came here to win, so full focus goes towards Wednesday now.”

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has picked West Bromwich Albion defender, Semi Ajayi,as the player holding the team’s backline at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. Speaking on a television programme recently, the former captain of the team said Ajayi is the key player in the team. Oliseh said: “People are forgetting that Ajayi is doing great work at the back,” he said. “The man is quiet but he’s doing his job.” The former Rotherham United player remained the only Super Eagles player who has played every minute in Cote d’Ivoire.