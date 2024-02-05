AFCON 2023: Ajayi Doing Great Work At The Back – Oliseh

Even though Semi Ajayi hasn’t received enough praise for his efforts in Ivory Coast, former Nigerian coach and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations champion, Sunday Oliseh has maintained that Semi Ajayi has been an important player for the Super Eagles from a tactical standpoint at the current Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles’ lone player to have played every minute of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is the central defender for West Brom, who has helped the team record four straight clean sheets.

In the last four games, manager José Peseiro has used a back three, with Ajayi defending with William Troost-Ekong and Calvin Bassey.

The team’s defensive tenacity has been crucial to their advancement to the AFCON semifinals.

When the Super Eagles are not in control, at least seven players Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Frank Onyeka, and Alex Iwobi are dedicated to defensive effort.

In an interview with Channels Sports on Sunday, he said: “People are forgetting that Ajayi is doing a great work at the back. The man is quiet but he’s doing his job.

“What we are doing so well is the compactness and the players in the midfield, the central defensive midfielders that are winning the ball are making it impossible for the opponents to attack our central defence.

“These are players that are really helping Nigerians to excel.”

Ajayi scored his first goal of the Africa Cup of Nations against Cameroon last weekend, but a VAR check saw his poacher’s shot ruled offside.