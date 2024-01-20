AFCON 2023: Ahmed Musa Assures Nigerians Of Victory

As Nigerians home and Abroad continue to bask in the euphoria of the win against host Ivory Coast many delegations from Nigeria pay the Super Eagles visit in Abidjan to spur the team to continue in this spirit and eventually bring the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Trophy home.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Super Eagles won with a lone goal against Ivory Coast, which happened to be the host of the 2023 AFCON game.

Following their victory on Thursday night, Ahmed Musa, the Super Eagles captain assured Nigerians that they will continue to put in their best in order to bring the 2024 AFCON Cup home.

According to him, “We are going to continue doing our talking on the pitch just as we did against the host till the final on February 11 inshallah (by God’s grace) we will come back with the trophy.

“We will keep on doing our best to make Nigeria proud, and once again we are sending our appreciation to Nigeria, with the way they are supporting us with prayers, we don’t have much to say but we say thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be playing their final group-stage game against Guinea Bissau on Monday, January 22, 2024.

However, a win will guarantee that Nigeria tops the group going into the round of 16 while avoiding a defeat will see Nigeria go into the round of 16 with the faith tied to the host’s result.