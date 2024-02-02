AFCON 2023: Advantage For Nigeria As Angola Lose Goalkeeper To Red Card Appeal

The Portuguese-speaking country of Angola will be without its first-choice goalkeeper, which gives the Super Eagles of Nigeria a significant advantage ahead of their quarterfinal matchup at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nation(AFCON).

In the round of sixteen match against Namibia, the Angolan goalkeeper, Adilson Cipriano da Cruz, also referred to as Neblú, handled the ball outside of the area and was sent off after just 16 minutes.

Following an appeal, Pedro Gonçalves’ team will only miss one game their quarterfinal matchup against Nigeria instead of the two games he was originally scheduled to miss.

The reduction was granted on the grounds that the goalie who was dismissed handled the ball outside of the 18-yard line and did not engage in violent behavior or endanger the safety of an opponent’s body.

With one fewer person to worry about in the opposition’s first-choice goalkeeper, Jose Peseiro’s team will benefit further from this news.

Another Angolan midfielder, Beni Mukendi, 21, will not be playing in today’s match as well.

He did not play any minutes of football throughout the AFCON tournament, therefore he left the nation’s camp and went back to Casa Pia in Portugal.

After his comeback, the team’s first match resulted in an 8-0 loss against Sporting Lisbon. During the game, he played for 86 minutes.

Stanley Nwabali, Jose Peseiro’s first-choice goalkeeper, sustained an injury during Nigeria’s match against Cameroon, so the 27-year-old’s fitness is another concern.