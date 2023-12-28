AFCON 2023: AC Milan Seek NFF’s Permission To Delay Chukwueze

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Serie A powerhouse AC Milan will talk about delaying Samuel Chukwueze’s release until after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The competition which is scheduled to begin on January 1 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nigeria is expected to open the camp.

The only time Chukwueze will be released by AC Milan is after their cup match against Cagliari on January 2. The Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON finals squad is anticipated to include the winger.

Midfielder Ismael Bennacer, who will play for Algeria’s Desert Foxes at the AFCON, is another player that the Rossoneri wish to hold off on releasing.

According to the NEW TELEGRAPH, Omonia Nicosia, a Cypriot club, also wants to postpone Francis Uzoho’s competition release.

When Omonia Nicosia plays AEL in their league match on January 2, they want the goalie.