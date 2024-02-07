AFCON 2023: Abbas Excited As Super Eagles Qualify For Final

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed excitement as Super Eagles of Nigeria qualify for the final round of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles on Wednesday beat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by four goals to two in a penalty shootout in their semi-final match in Bouake.

Abbas, who was visibly elated by the feat the Super Eagles achieved, said he was hopeful that the Nigerian national football team would bring the trophy back home.

Speaker Abbas, while wishing the Super Eagles the best of luck in the final on Sunday, said Nigerians are fully behind the national team.

The speaker is expected to be in Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday to cheer up the Super Eagles.