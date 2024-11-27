AfCFTA: X-Raying Imminent Trade Barriers

Share

Maritime stakeholders have said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement has a potential market of 1.3 billion people with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $3.4 trillion.

Despite this, Nigeria’s exports to the rest of the continent are still significantly low when compared to Europe and Asia. For instance, trade in African countries in H1’24 stood at N4.61 trillion, while its imports from within the continent amounted to N957.31 billion.

For the country to exploit the opportunities provided by AfCFTA, stakeholders said that the issue of corruption, which has become a critical barriers, must be tackled.

Therefore, they urged the government to eliminate bottlenecks, tackle corruption, enforce compliance among exporters and agencies in order to enable Nigeria compete effectively under AfCFTA.

Challenges

For instance, at the second edition of the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (MARAN) Annual Maritime Lecture (MAMAL), held in Lagos, with the theme: “AfCFTA: Dismantling trade barriers, navigating regional trade,” they explained that high customs duties on vessel acquisition and operational inefficiencies at ports had not only inflate trade costs but also create opportunities for shady practices.

According to a former Acting President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, corruption at ports has stifled trade processes, and has also brought systemic inefficiencies and pushed importers to circumvent procedures through bribery.

Farinto explained that one of the challenges that pose an impediment to the AfCFTA was Nigerians’ propensity to conceal vital information, thus pretending that all is well even when the truth is obvious.

Furthermore, he stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to work towards ensuring that all trade barriers inhibiting trade progress and development in Africa continent are eliminated or reduced.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of First Mediacon Network Limited, Sesan Onileimo, who was the Chairman of the panel session, described inefficiencies within port operations as self-imposed barriers that drive corruption, saying that lack of effective coordination among agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) was slowing cargo clearance and encouraging illicit practices.

He said: “These agencies weren’t established to hinder trade, but their inefficiencies have turned them into bottlenecks. The chaos at Apapa contrasts sharply with seamless cargo clearance in neighboring countries like Benin Republic. This disparity highlights why we struggle to compete.”

Burden

Notwithstanding, the Senior Trade Promotion Officer at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs Olamide Olatunde, complained that many exporters failed to comply with international standards for packaging, labeling and certification, resulting in limited ac cess to global markets.

She said: “Awareness is critical; exporters need to understand trade agreements like AfCFTA and meet global requirements.

Bridging this knowledge gap is essential for Nigeria to take full advantage of the opportunities under AfCFTA.” Costs However, the President of Maritime Security Providers

For us, it was a crucial step towards an enhanced trade and economic cooperation on our continent

Association of Nigeria (MASPAN) and the Alumni of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron (AMANO), Emmanuel Maiguwa, said that the excessive costs of operating in the Nigerian port sector was one of the challenges, saying that high customs duties on vessel acquisition and operational inefficiencies at ports not only inflate trade costs but also created opportunities for corrupt practices.

He said: “These conditions drive businesses to cut corners, further entrenching corruption.” Also, Rector of Conarina Maritime Academy, Capt. Tony Onoharigho, lamented Nigeria’s lack of dedicated shipping vessels, which inflates export costs and hinders trade, stressing the need to prioritise logistics and transportation.

Specifically, he said that without optimised supply chains and owning shipping vessels, taking advantage of AfCFTA would remain a challenge.

Observation

Earlier, the President of MARAN, Godfrey Bivbere, said that Nigeria had made significant strides under AfCFTA in the year 2024, noting that the nation had launched its participation in the AfCFTA with the first shipment under the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI), where 10 companies, including Lucky Fibres and Le Look Nigeria Limited, successfully exported goods to some African countries.

He, however, said that for Nigeria to maximise the benefits of AfCFTA, it must address critical requirements, including enhanced roads, transit trailer parks and functional scanning facilities at ports.

Progress

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, had reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to the African Continental Free Trade and ensure economic development in Nigeria to create new export opportunities for the marine sector under the Guided Trade initiative.

In his keynote address, Oyetola, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, gave this assurance that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), had licenced several Export Processing Terminals (EPTs), which fast-track export procedures and enhance the efficiency of trade processes under AfCFTA.

For instance, in July this year, he said: “We recorded a significant milestone in our march to economic recovery, following the inaugural shipment ceremony under the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI) of the AfCFTA.

“For us, it was a crucial step towards an enhanced trade and economic cooperation on our continent.” Oyetola said that by promoting intra-Africa trade through the removal of national barriers, doors of opportunities would open to businesses to reach continental markets, thereby fostering industrialisation, job creation and economic growth.

He said: “The licensing of Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) will greatly increase the export of Nigerian commodities and will simplify the shipment of goods under the GTI/ AfCFTA.

Our pursuit of the establishment of more inland dry ports is another initiative to bring shipping closer to the people and facilitate trade.”

Last line

If AfCFTA must succeed, it behoves the Nigeria Customs Service to play a pivotal role in ensuring that trade facilitation is enhanced even when there is pressure in the areas of revenue generation.

