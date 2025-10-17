AfCFTA: We Are Unlocking Prosperity, Saving For Tomorrow – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said that the state’s vision of unlocking prosperity, creating employment and boosting trade volume is well on course with the launch of the Oyo State African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) sub-national implementation strategy.

The governor declared that the launch of the strategy would enhance the administration’s agenda for the sustainable development of the state.

According to the governor, his administration became emboldened to engage in the agreement given the sheer size and population of the state and the huge investments it has made on infrastructure development, noting that the agreement would culminate into massive employment creation, opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners and boosting of trade volumes.

Makinde, who spoke during a post-engagement meeting on the AfCFTA implementation, held at the Local Government Service Commission Training School, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, stated that his government would like to be remembered as one that put in place institutions and structures that will enable the state’s smooth transition into the future.

The governor also said his administration had not only been investing in rebuilding infrastructure and implementing policies that improve the standard of living of Oyo State residents for today, it has also saved about $6 million in the Sovereign Wealth Fund it floated some months ago with a focus on the future of the state.