AfCFTA: Value Of Nigeria’s Exports Within Africa Hits N11.33trn

Although the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) treaty is yet to be fully operational, Nigeria’s exports within the continent maintained an upward trend in the last four years amounting to N11.33 trillion between 2020 and 2023, findings by New Telegraph has shown. Specifically, data on the country’s foreign trade in goods, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates that the value of Nigeria’s total exports to other African countries stood at N2.37 trillion in 2020; N2.48 trillion in 2021; N2.66 trillion in 2022 and N3.82 trillion in 2023.

Analysts, however, note that while Nigeria is the largest economy on the continent, the country’s exports to the rest of the continent are still significantly lower when compared to its exports to Europe and Asia. For instance, in its Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics report for Q4’23 released last month, the NBS stated: “The value of total exports stood at N12,693.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 this represents an increase of 22.68 per cent above the level recorded in Q3’23 and by 99.60 per cent when compared to the value recorded in Q4’22.

“Exports by Section revealed that Nigeria exported mainly ‘mineral products’ which amounted to N11,665.07 billion, or 91.90 per cent; followed by Vegetable products worth N266.38 billion or 2.10 per cent and ‘Products of the chemical and allied industries’, valued at N266.32 billion or 2.10 per cent of the value of total exports.

“Exports trade by region in Q4’23 shows that Nigeria exported goods mainly to Europe valued at N5,958.24 billion or 46.94 per cent of total exports, followed by exports to Asia valued at N3,272.67 billion or 25.78 per cent of total exports, exports to America was valued at N2,120.75 billion, 16.71 per cent of total exports while export to other African countries stood at N1,260.94 billion or 9.93 per cent of total exports of which N686.76 billion worth of goods were exported to ECOWAS Member States.”

Furthermore, the report said that in Q4’23, the Netherlands ranked highest among Nigeria’s export destinations with N1,910.47 billion or 15.05 per cent, followed by India with N1,101.47 billion or 8.68 per cent, Spain with N1,030.09 billion representing 8.11 per cent of total exports, Canada with N907.64 billion or 7.15 per cent and France with N799.77 billion or 6.30 per cent. According to the report, exports to the top five destinations accounted for 45.29 per cent of the value of the country’s total exports in the fourth quarter of last year. New Telegraph reports that the AfCFTA agreement was brokered by the African Union (AU) and was signed by 44 of its 55 member states in Kigali, Rwanda on March 21, 2018.

According to experts, AfCFTA has a potential market of 1.3 billion people with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $3.4 trillion, and could be the world’s biggest freetrade zone by area when it becomes fully operational by 2030. The World Bank forecasts the AfCFTA will increase trade within the region by 80 per cent to $532 billion by 2035, partly helped by improved technology-driven efficiency. Originally scheduled to kick off on July 1, 2020, the Covid-19 crisis, and other factors led to the implementation date for the agreement being shifted to January 1, 2021.