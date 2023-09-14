AfCFTA Unwittingly Creating Biggest Market for Asians, Others – MAN Warns

With other countries in Africa already trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has warned that the continental treaty is unwittingly creating a 1.4 billion people market for Asian, American and European markets.

The MAN Director-General, Mr. Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that for the success of AfCFTA in the continent, manufacturing sector had to take center stage or else all the monies so far invested would go down the drain as the market would be made for the countries identified. Ajayi-Kadir stated that Af- CFTA was meant to ensure that Africa eats what it produces and that there was a need for stringent conditions for member countries to ensure that these powerful countries do not target routing their products into the African market.

He said: “It is important that manufacturing leads the process of ensuring that we produce what we trade in the continent, otherwise, we would have unwittingly created a 1.4 billion people market only for Asia, America and Europe to take advantage of, and that will not be good for our national development and continental integration economically. “If we talk of AfCFTA, we need to trade goods that are made in Africa.

Without that I don’t think we are going to achieve success with the AfCFTA.” Speaking further, the MAN helmsman bemoaned that local manufacturers were facing the heat already with the delay in joining AfCFTA while others are ahead of them. He emphatically pointed out that the AfCFTA trade commencement had put Nigerian produce on the edge and becoming uncompetitive.

According to him, “with AfCFTA already commenced in some countries, the challenge of us not being competitive, the challenge of us not being able to produce maximally, the challenge of us not being able to have access to funding, the challenge of us not being able to have power for yourself, because the public power supply is never there, the challenge of not being able to move your products, become compounded because each time, you lose market because of all these factors.

“We are actually owing banks more, we are actually at the mercy of deceit and then, you lose mar- ket edge, you fall into something called moribund. “But even beyond finance, there are quite a number of challenges just like issue of infrastructure. “For instance, power consti- tutes 30 per cent to 40 per cent of the cost of production on the average to a manufacturer.

But when you know it is not available, whenever it is available it is not in the right quality and because of these, you will become uncompetitive to export your produce to the African continent.” While speaking on the effects of Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ajayi- Kadir stated: “Again, the Russian- Ukraine war has created issue for wheat grains culminating into the price of bread skyrocketing.

So, the geopolitics of now have thought us that you need to take Panadol for another man’s head- ache with this war as it is affecting global markets.” On the impact of logistics, Ajayi-Kadir said: “The cost of bringing 40 feet container from Singapore to Apa- pa is something with the time of bringing same 40 feet container from Agbara to Apapa.

“There are challenges of logistics, infrastructure and agencies bottlenecks. So there are quite numbers of challenges that local manufacturers are facing. If individual countries can removed those constraints, intra-African trade will always be at an advantage without the metrix of geopolitics.”