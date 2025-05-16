AfCFTA: ‘Unlocking Full Potential Pivotal to Africa’s Economy’

Share

African governments have been called upon to unlock the full potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTFA) by prioritising the harmonisation of customs and trade policies, as this agreement remains pivotal to the overall economic prosperity of the continent.

This was the submission of the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Mrs. Adesuwa Ladoja, during a panel session titled “ From factory to port: Why infrastructure will drive Africa’s industrial revolution”, at the Africa CEO Forum held on Monday, May 12, 2025 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Speaking during the session, Ladoja stressed the need for African countries to work together in aligning policies to unleash the full benefits of AfCFTA. “The transformative power of AfCFTA lies in our ability to act collectively.

Policy alignment across African states is not optional, it is essential. We cannot afford to stay on the sidelines while the world evolves. Government leadership, in partnership with the private sector, is critical,” she said. She further emphasised the need for infrastructure integration, industrial policy alignment, and inclusive growth as the foundation for Africa’s economic transformation.

She went further to highlight the unique advantages of the Zone’s integrated ecosystem which offers a safe and efficient platform for global investors, citing Lekki Deep Sea Port as a major driver of Nigeria’s logistics growth. According to her, the port features a modern container terminal, advanced ship-toshore cranes, scanners, and other state-of-the-art facilities operated by global partners such as CMA CGM.

“With tariff rates from Nigeria at 14 per cent and other African countries averaging 10 per cent, there is a clear opportunity to move manufacturing hubs to Africa and export globally at more competitive rates, what we must do now is replace friction with efficiency.

