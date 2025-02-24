AfCFTA : Underwriters Advised To Leverage Trade Pact For Expansion

Share

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has called on insurance operators to seize the opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement for growth and expansion beyond Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, emphasised the transformative potential of AfCFTA, the world’s largest free trade area by participating countries, which commenced trade on January 1, 2021.

To help insurers tap into this market, NAICOM has set up the Nigerian Insurance Committee on AfCFTA, which includes stakeholders from underwriting, brokering, and adjusting sectors.

The Committee, led by Barrister Ekeoma Ezeibe, is tasked with raising awareness and ensuring the Nigerian insurance industry is well-positioned to compete across Africa.

He said: “We are fully committed to supporting this committee because we believe in the potential and capability of the Nigerian insurance sector to excel beyond our national borders.

Let us innovate, grow, and prepare to develop beyond Nigeria’s shores.” Beyond AfCFTA expansion, NAICOM has intensified collaborations with key government agencies to drive insurance penetration and enforcement: Partnership with FRSC & Police: In February, NAICOM and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) formed a strategic alliance to enforce compliance with third-party motor insurance policies.

This initiative, backed by the Nigeria Police, aims to improve road safety and ensure compliance with existing insurance regulations.

The NAICOM has also partnered with the Fire Service and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) to promote public awareness of insurance benefits and mandatory compliance.

As Nigeria positions itself within AfCFTA’s $3.4 trillion market, NAICOM’s push underscores the importance of innovation, cross-border partnerships, and regulatory compliance in unlocking new growth avenues for insurers.

With AfCFTA opening doors to over 1.3 billion consumers across Africa, industry players now have a golden opportunity to scale their operations and compete on a continental level.

