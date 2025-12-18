AfCFTA: ‘Trade Revolution Stalled By $81bn Finance Gap’

Africa’s historic push to create a single continental market is being held back by a critical shortage of financing for cross-border trade, with experts arguing that only robust, homegrown financial institutions can unlock the promised economic transformation.

As the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) seeks to deepen commerce between the continent’s 54 nations, a persistent annual trade finance deficit exceeding $81 billion threatens to stifle progress, particularly for the small businesses that form the backbone of African economies.

Director of Corporate and Investment Banking at Ecobank Kenya, Cyprian Rono, who disclosed this, said: “Africa’s path toward meaningful trade integration begins with financial integration.”

Currently, a mere 15 to 18 per cent of Africa’s total trade occurs within the continent, a stark contrast to intra-regional trade levels of 68 percent in Europe and 59 percent in Asia. Closing this gap is central to the AfCFTA’s mission of delivering prosperity to 1.3 billion people.

However, small and medium-sized enterprises, which provide over 80 per cent of Africa’s jobs, are disproportionately affected by the financing shortfall.

These businesses often struggle with insufficient collateral and face stringent international banking requirements that do not align with local market realities.

The solution, according to industry leaders, lies in building a trusted, interconnected financial ecosystem powered by African institutions with both local knowledge and continental reach.

Rono asserted that the AfCFTA’s promise will only be realised when enterprises can trade with confidence, “knowing that payments will be honoured, partners verified, and disputes resolved.”

Pan-African banks are positioned as the essential engines for this integration. By retaining financial activity within the continent, they reduce exposure to external shocks and keep liquidity circulating locally.

These institutions are also crucial for strengthening regional payment infrastructure like the PanAfrican Payment and Settlement System, which enables faster and cheaper cross-border transactions.

According to Rono, digital innovation is dramatically amplifying this potential, saying: “Real-time payments, automated credit scoring, and seamless digital services are breaking down historical barriers.

Ecobank, operating in 34 African countries, exemplifies this shift with platforms like Rapidtransfer for instant payments across its network and RapidCollect, which allows businesses to receive payments from multiple countries into a single account.

“Together, these solutions create an integrated digital ecosystem that lowers friction, accelerates payments, and strengthens intra-African commerce,” Rono explains. “Yet, beyond financing and speed, trust remains a formidable obstacle to cross-border trade.

Businesses frequently lack reliable information on potential partners and face risks of fraud and contractual disputes when operating across different regulatory regimes. Technology is now bridging this trust gap.

“Artificial Intelligence allows lenders to assess SME risk using alternative data, while distributed ledger technology secures vital documents like certificates of origin.

Platforms like Ecobank’s Single Trade Hub offer a secure digital marketplace and vital intelligence.” “The platform’s Trade Intelligence suite provides customers instant access to market data from customs information and product classification tools across 133 countries,” notesd Rono, helping businesses assess opportunities and reduce compliance risks.

Experts emphasised that SMEs need more than just loans; they require a full suite of support including advisory services, business intelligence, and platforms for secure partner verification.

Building the networks needed for cross-border commerce also involves trade fairs, industry forums, and partnerships with chambers of commerce.

‘The overarching conclusion is that Africa’s economic destiny cannot be financed from afar. Africa can no longer rely on external actors to finance its trade.

As Rono said, the continent’s transformation depends on building a resilient, African-led trade finance ecosystem. “By doing so, Africa can unlock liquidity, reduce dependence on external currencies, empower its SMEs, and ensure that more value from its trade is retained locally.

The success of the AfCFTA and the vision of “One African Market” now hinge on this critical financial underpinning, driven by African institutions, African systems, and African ambition,” he stated.