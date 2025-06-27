AfCFTA: Tinubu Directs NEPC To Capture Sizable Market Via Non-Oil Exports

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is doing a lot to restore Nigeria as the giant of Africa economically with the commencement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NEPC, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, who made this known in a chat, said AfCFTA was another area government has directed NEPC to turn the country’s non-oil fortune by capturing a sizable chunk of the market in the continent.

Ayeni explained that the directive may not be unconnected with the more than 200 per cent growth Nigerian non-oil export is recording in ECOWAS region with its derivative products, including urea, cashew nuts, sesame seeds, gold, aluminum ingots, among others.

Indeed, cocoa beans alone accounted for 45.02 per cent of total non-oil exports in Q1’25, followed by urea/ fertilizer at 19.32 per cent and cashew nuts at 5.81 per cent.

According to her, President Tinubu with his Renewed Hope Agenda has directed NEPC to replicate ECOWAS success in AfCFTA in the continent’s trade. She said: “Speaking about AfCFTA is another key area that we are working with Industry, Trade and Investment ministry.

This is the passion of our Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who actually inaugurated a committee of all major stakeholders.

“So, we are working with Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, that’s our Supervisor and we are working with other relevant stakeholders to ensure that we scale up our non-oil exports revenue in the single largest market.

“So we are working hard to be number one in the continent. We are working with the AfCFTA Secretariat too. So just watch Nigeria is going to be the giant of Africa again in the near future.”

The NEPC CEO added: “We are opening our doors for everyone and we are growing in numbers and we are in the 36 states of the federation we have our operations there so we leverage on those 36 states and six regional offices grooming, mentoring, coaching, teaching them packaging across the whole region.”

While speaking on measures NEPC is putting in place on sustainability projects for the Nigeria’s non-oil exports sector, Ayeni spoke about the building of clusters and domestic exports warehouse.

She stated: “What we are looking at; we have already started working on it. We are talking about clusters. We want to bring everyone together in large numbers.

When you are talking about women, we are talking about SMEs they formed the bulk. And that is why we are building clusters trying to aggregate them together.

“We are also looking at some priority products and then we form clusters and ensure that even the woman that can only do one and a half container we join them together from that centre they can even do so many containers together and then we put mentorship to it.

We will assemble those experienced exporters to groom them and that is one thing we are doing.

“Also, the second thing is domestic exports warehouse to make sure we fight ways of reducing the logistics bottlenecks of our exporters.

We have done the pilot work where we looked at Diala and Ikorodu. You know it takes time to do it. “And so one of the things we do in NEPC is advocacy. So, we can’t do it alone, so we require collaboration.

Collaboration with all the relevant agencies and even private institutions. “And first of all, you would be amazed with the meetings we had with all the agencies.

All of us came together and had NAQS, we had NPIS, we had Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment that was there with us. In fact, the meeting was chaired by the Permanent Secretary (PS).

We have Nigerian Shippers Council looking at the logistics. “We set up a committee. So domestic exports warehouse will have to reduce the challenges to be like a one-stop shop.

Nigeria Customs Service was also there you can see that this government with it’s renewed hope agenda is doing a lot and there is a lot happening.”

While reacting to Nigeria’s 200 per cent products capturing of ECOWAS region, the NEPC Executive Director said, “If you see my press briefing report I did, you would see that in the last quarter, Q on Q, that is comparing 1Q of 2025 against 1Q of 2024, in ECOWAS, we grew more significant by over 200 per cent in non-oil exports.