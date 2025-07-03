AfCFTA Seeks Renewed Partnership With US To Boost Production, Trade

The Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, H.E. Wamkele Mene, has emphasized the need for a shift in strategy for Africa’s economic future.

Speaking at the 17th US-Africa Business Summit, Mene encouraged the United States and African businesses and governments to recognize that Africa’s economic growth cannot rely solely on trade but must also prioritize production.

The Summit was declared opened by President of Angola and AU Chairperson in Luanda, Angola, H.E. João Lourenço. Mene highlighted key shifts in US trade policy and stressed AfCFTA’s role in positioning Africa as a competitive global trading bloc and strategic partner in reshaping global trade.

The Secretary-General emphasized that Africa aimed to add value to natural resources, expand manufacturing capacity, and generate decent, sustainable jobs across the continent which the AfCFTA is accelerating by strengthening regional value chains, improving logistics, and addressing barriers.

“In this era of the AfCFTA, the conditions for a more dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership are firmly in place.

The AfCFTA provides the strategic framework, Africa’s economic momentum offers the opportunity, and U.S.-Africa collaboration can deliver impactful outcomes,” the Secretary-General said.

He re-echoed that Africa possessed vast renewable energy potential, from abundant solar, wind, and hydro resources, to critical minerals vital for the global clean energy transition.

Thus, strategic partnerships in such space must focus on investment in sustainable energy infrastructure, green industrialization, and the development of responsible, transparent value chains.

According to him, “we also have an opportunity to operationalize the green investment principles embedded in the AfCFTA Protocol on Investment, and to advance initiatives such as the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative (AGII), which aims to position Africa as a global hub for green manufacturing through value addition to its mineral wealth.”

He, however, revealed that Africa’s greatest asset was its people, especially its youth. With a median age under 20 and rapidly expanding digital connectivity, he believes the continent is emerging as a global centre for innovation, entrepreneurship, and creative industries and to realize her full potential, Africa must invest in education, skills development, and digital infrastructure, while ensuring that women and youth have effective access to finance, markets, and leadership opportunities.

He said: “Collaboration in digital infrastructure, e-commerce, cybersecurity, and data governance will open new efficiencies in trade, enhance service delivery, and integrate African businesses into the global digital economy”.

He said as the continent accelerates the implementation of the AfCFTA and deepens continental economic integration, ensuring continuity and predictability in trade programmes like the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) was essential.

Senior Bureau Official of African Affairs of the US, Ambassador, Troy Fitrell, said the US and Africa must move beyond outdated, one-way aid relationships to a modern, two-way partnership based on trade and investment.

He revealed that despite Africa’s growth, the US exports to Sub-Saharan Africa still made up less than one per cent of its global trade in goods, a figure that hasn’t moved in decades.

Angola’s President, João Lourenço, made a strong call to recalibrate US engagement with Africa, pivoting from traditional aid to expanded private investment.