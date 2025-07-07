AfCFTA: Nigeria’s Chances Boosted As Firm Unveils First Indigenous Shipping Line

A Nigeria-owned container shipping line, Clarion MV Ocean Dragon, has berthed at Tin Can Island Port in Lagos to transport cargo across the nation’s seaports.

Vice President of Clarion Shipping West Africa Ltd., Mrs Bernadine Eloka, confirmed this in a statement issued to journalists in Lagos on Friday.

Eloka said the ship would also serve West African trade routes and support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative.

She explained that the Panamaflagged vessel, acquired by Clarion Shipping West Africa Ltd., was built in 2014 with a capacity of 349 TEUs.

Eloka said the vessel would enhance short-sea shipping and operate on trade routes across Nigeria and West Africa. It was built to offer an alternative to road transport and to promote intraAfrican trade.

The vessel will call at ports in Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Egypt, South Africa, and other countries. Eloka described the acquisition as a bold step to reduce dependence on highrisk road transport for cargo movement within Nigeria.

She said the ship would advance regional trade under AfCFTA and boost intra-African shipping. “Nigeria’s oil rigs have risen to 44,” she added, citing the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). With Ocean Dragon operational, Clarion aims to provide efficient shipping while unlocking new business across West Africa.

She said: “We acquired Ocean Dragon to offer a reliable alternative to roadbased container movement. “Rather than struggling to move goods from Lekki to Onitsha, Port Harcourt, or Calabar by truck, we now use sea transport.”

According to her, the vessel can carry 349 containers, completing port-to-port delivery in just two days. Eloka noted the acquisition also aligns with Nigeria’s Cabotage Law, which reserves domestic shipping for Nigerian-owned vessels.

She urged full enforcement of the Cabotage regime to boost local investment, create jobs, and reduce foreign dependence.

“We are Nigeria’s first fully indigenous container liner, complying with all regulatory bodies, including NIMASA, NPA, Customs and NIWA,” she said.