AfCFTA: Nigerian Agencies Working To Increase Africa’s Trade Volume

As the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Algeria draws closer, precisely in September this year, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in conjunction with the Bank of Industry (BoI), Nigerian-Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, are exploring the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement to increase the less than 15 per cent total trade volume in the continent to 18 per cent by bringing African exporters together.

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NEPC, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph, said it was regrettable that African countries do not trade much among themselves but rather engaged in exporting to other countries.

Ayeni explained that the less than 15 per cent total trade volume in the continent was far below what is obtainable in other continent of the world, like Europe and Asia.

She stated that NEPC and its partners were galvanizing local exporters and building their capacities to be export ready and to connect various SMEs to market access and liberating the country’s national brands across key African markets in a bid to boost Intra-African.

Ayeni said: “This upcoming Afreximbank’s IATF event is a key step towards realizing a strong ambition, which is to deepen and promote intra-African trade and investment across Africa.

“The IATF platform has become a catalyst for implementing the AfCFTA Agreement, facilitating Business -To-Business. BusinessTo-Government engagements, unlocking new businesses potential, creating new markets access and market dynamics across Africa.”

She pointed out that increasing intra-African trade in the continent was timely and critical, saying: “It means the urgent need to move beyond the fragmentary trade structures that exist in most African countries.

“It is a call to action and the need to build sustainable structures and competitive value chain that can power inclusive growth both here in Nigeria and across the continent of Africa.

“We know that AfCFTA promises to be the largest single market in the world connecting 1.3 billion people across 54 countries in Africa.”

According to her, “Unarguably, Africa’s intra-African trade is less than 15 per cent of our total trade volume. This is far below what is obtainable in other continent like Europe and Asia.

And this speaks to the fact that African countries do not trade much among themselves and so, we still engage in the game plan of exporting to other clime products and commodities needed by other African countries who have to import the same products via through the same continent.

“This increases costs, trade turnaround time and make services so difficult without adding commensurate benefits to the economy and to our people.

“Sadly, it does not benefit the economy and it does not also add value addition to enable African continent to earn premium pricing in the global market.”

Ayeni added: “Would you believe that everything needed to produce in African countries for instance, electric cars could be bought in this African country, from Rubber in Nigeria, Lithium in Nigeria and other products in these African countries?

“We don’t really needed to import some of these things if we do the things we have to do. So this is our story. And this story has to changed.