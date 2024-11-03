AfCFTA: Nigeria Facilitates First Cargo Shipment To Kenya

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has facilitated Nigeria’s first shipment to Kenya, with Lucky Fibres, a subsidiary of the Tolaram Group, becoming one of the first companies to ship goods to Kenya under the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

During a visit to the Apapa Area Command to ensure proper documentation and verification of the shipment, Olusegun Olutayo, Senior Trade Expert and Lead of Trade Enablement at the Nigeria AfCFTA Coordination Office, noted that the shipment from Nigeria to Kenya, specifically to the port of Mombasa, demonstrated the collaborative spirit of AfCFTA.

“It is not that we are doing it alone; I have already sent a message to the Secretariat in Ghana that there will be a shipment under AfCFTA to Kenya. I have also communicated with the AfCFTA implementation committee in Kenya.

So this is the spirit we are building to ensure that we increase intra-African trade,” Olutayo noted. He emphasised the critical role of the service as the Designated Competent Authority (DCA) under AfCFTA, leveraging its expertise to ensure seamless trade.

“The Nigeria Customs Service has been fantastic; they are ready to facilitate trade. Once they hear that there is an issue, particularly around AfCFTA, you will see everybody ready to support and facilitate it, which is the essence of true trade facilitation,” he said.

Assistant Comptroller Olusola Salako, the releasing officer for Lilypond Export Command at Apapa Area Command, highlight ed the Nigeria Customs Service’s efforts to leverage technology to ensure that AfCFTA is successful in Africa.

“The service has aligned with the mandates of the World Customs Organisation to prioritise the importance of trade. Gone are the days when we experienced issues.

Today, we have a Unified Customs Management System (UCMS). With trade becoming more global, we went back to the drawing board and improved our technology, which will help us facilitate trade.”

