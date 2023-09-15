AfCFTA: ‘Nigeria, Epicentre To Drive Continental Trade’

Afreximbank has disclosed that Nigeria is the leading country in African expected to drive the actualisation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. This is as it plans to double its financing of intra-African trade to $40 billion on a revolving basis by 2026, up from $20 billion in 2021.

The Regional Chief Operating Officer (ACDC) Anglo-phone Africa of Afreximbank, Mr. Intong Eric Monchu, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph during an Afreximbank’s event in Lagos. He said Nigeria was the epicenter to actualise the dream and aspirations of AfCFTA, saying intra-African trade still remained a meagre 18 per cent between African countries in terms of trading with on another.

Monchu, who expressed dissatisfaction with the level of intra- African trade in the continent, said the bank was at the forefront of supporting African trade and had developed several financing and facilitation instruments to support trade and investments.

In addition, he affirmed that the bank had also developed practical interventions to facilitate trade and investment under AfCFTA in a bid to shore up the meagre 18 per cent.

According to him, trade in Europe is about 60 per cent, in Asia, Asian trade is about 70 per cent, adding that it was time for countries in Africa to key into AfCFTA in a order to eradicate the colonial mentality, despite possessing the natural resources and huge potential.

Monchu said: “Afreximbank intends to double its financing of intra- African trade to $40 billion on a revolving basis by 2026, up from $20 billion in 2021. The bank has also developed practical interventions to facilitate trade and investment under the AfCFTA.

“We are working with the AfCFTA Secretariat to put in place the AfCFTA Adjustment Fund to facilitate and provide support through financing, technical assistance, grants and compensation funding to AfCFTA state parties and private enterprises to adapt to and effectively participate in AfCFTA.

“The Board of Afreximbank has approved and committed $1 billion to support the funding of the initiative and a $10 million grant that will facilitate the establishment and operationalisation of the adjustment fund.” On levels of intra-African trade, the Regional COO of Afreximbank explained that “we are splits into several countries, stop from trading amongst ourselves, stop from growing industrialisation and so on.

“And that’s why backlog level of intra-African trade which, according to the AfCFTA Secretariat, today stands around 18 per cent. This has orchestrated the current strategic plan of Afreximbank, which is making intra- African trade and the implementation of AfCFTA, as the arrowhead of our strategy.”

He added: “Why is that so, when you look at the rate in Europe, is about 60 per cent, in Asia, Asian trade is about 70 per cent. We have the natural resources that actually deposited within us, yet we have only little 18 per cent in volume of trade in the continent.

“African products is the reason why we stayed up till night to ensure this efforts move along a positive exercise. “When I joined the bank, say, 10 years ago, we were around 13 per cent. The bank has financed public deals of about $20 billion during 2017 to 2021. And we want to double it between now and 2026 to $40 billion.

“We are doing this because there is no explanation why we shouldn’t grow our trade volume in Africa.” To him, “it is necessary for intra-African trade to be the highest in the world because we have the highest volume of natural resources. The only snag is, we are not trading it in the right way.

For instance, look at the raw commodities, the value is very low and the volume is huge.” On Nigeria being the epicenter to drive AfCFTA, Manchu said: “Which is the country that would drive intra-African trade? I can tell you it’s Nigeria. I tell people when I speak to them, I told my customers around the Anglophone Africa region, an average Nigerian thinks for four Africans.

“I have been across the whole continent, I know the way Nigerians think, I know the way they drive businesses. It’s only in Nigeria you send me a request today and the next minute who is calling is the CEO of Afreximbank, Benedict Oramah. He will tell me, can you just attend to this deal from Nigeria, even though, he knows am on another deal?

“That is the aggressiveness to lead and to even move further because we are late and we are running late in trading with one another. “We are in the middle of negative consequences, so, we already made some progress, but it is slow. He added: “I don’t see why we are lacking in terms of trade when we have the potentials and resources as Africans.”