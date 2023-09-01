AfCFTA: Kenya’s Businesses Poised for Huge Trade Growth

Kenya’s positioning as the gateway to the East Africa region, together with the empowering effects of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) and the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), puts Kenyan businesses in a prime position to benefit from the huge growth opportunities for intra-African trade and investments.

At a high-level business ‘Road to IATF2023’ event yesterday in Nairobi, Kenya, leading up to the third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), the organisers met the business community and government representatives to raise awareness and encourage participation at the trade fair.

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union (AU) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, IATF2023 will be held from November 9 to 15, 2023 in Cairo, Egypt.

In his opening remarks, Afreximbank’s Mr. Denys Denya, Executive Vice President – Finance, Administration & Banking Services, extolled Kenya’s standing as the largest economy in East Africa, its vital leadership role in promoting intra-African trade and investments, and its positioning for production and service distribution.

He also highlighted the unique and transformational opportunities that the AfCFTA and participation at the IATF2023 provides to Kenyan businesses and the East African region.