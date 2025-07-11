AfCFTA: Intra-African Trade Key To Achieving Economic Freedom –Obasanjo

The Chairman of IATF2025 Advisory Council and a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides an opportunity for the continent to achieve economic emancipation and self-reliance and build the ‘Africa We Want.’

This, according to Obasanjo, will help unlock the continent’s vast potential while accelerating industrialisation and job creation.

With this, the Nigeria’s former President explained that the time had come for African countries to be united and work together immensely towards increasing their share of trade by tapping into opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Obasanjo, while delivering his keynote speech during the Algeria Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 Business Roadshow, in Algiers, Algeria, said that intraAfrican trade presented a huge opportunity for African economies to enhance their resilience in today’s rapidly changing world.

He emphasized that IATF provided a platform for businesses to showcase goods and exchange trade and investment information within the continent’s single market access multimedia content.

According to him, “through the IATF, the largest, go-to trade and investment fair on the continent, Africa needs to join hands and build on the gains that have been achieved so far in promoting trade with itself under the AfCFTA framework.

The former Nigerian leader pointed out in his speech at the event that the past three editions of IATF attracted over 70,000 participants and 4,500 exhibitors, and hosted buyers and sellers from over 130 countries, generating more than $100 billion in trade and investment deals.

He noted that this provided a glimpse of the immense potential that exists for intra-African trade and investment.

Obasanjo stressed that besides African countries developing their key sectors currently, they should also be tinkering of promoting exports in the continent within the framework of AfCFTA.

While speaking on Algeria as the host of IATF2025, Obasanjo challenged businesses and government agencies in Algeria and the North African region to take centre stage at IATF2025, where over 2,000 exhibitors from Africa and beyond will showcase their products to more than 35,000 visitors and buyers from over 140 countries, resulting in trade and investment deals in excess of $44 billion.

Since its inception in 2018, IATF has held three resoundingly successful fairs. In these fairs, Algeria showed up strongly and directly benefited from facilitated trade and investment deals worth over $2 billion.

Now, Algeria has the opportunity to host the fourth edition. As Africa’s largest country by land and the fourthlargest economy by GDP, Algeria has both the duty and the opportunity to lead.

Algeria’s competitive advantages—energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, financial services, light manufacturing, ICT, and automotive assembly—are all primed for scale and export across the continent.

Hosted by Afreximbank, in collaboration with the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the roadshow was one of the five roadshows hosted in key cities including Accra, Nairobi, Johannesburg, and Lagos in the run up to the fourth edition of IATF, Africa’s premier trade and investment event that is held biennially, scheduled to take place in Algiers, Algeria, from September 4 to 10, 2025 hosted by the Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.