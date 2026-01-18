Afcfta: High Cost Of Broken Payments, Weak Finance Threaten Africa’s Single Market Dream

Africa’s ambitious free trade project is facing a quiet but fundamental test. Years after the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) came into force, intra-African trade remains stuck below 15 per cent, far behind Europe and Asia.

A new policy brief prepared for the African Union Commission and the AfCFTA Secretariat argues that the problem is not trade policy, but finance. The brief, African Monetary Agency/Central Banking with African Payment Systems for Equitable AfCFTA, warns that tariff reductions alone cannot deliver a single African market.

Without integrated payment systems, affordable trade finance and coordinated central banking policies, AfCFTA risks becoming “a legal agreement without an economic engine”. At the centre of the challenge is Africa’s fragmented payment infrastructure.

Cross-border transactions within the continent are still slow, expensive and largely routed through banks outside Africa. Traders moving goods from one African country to another often have to settle payments in US dollars or euros via correspondent banks in Europe or the United States.

This dependency is costly. Cross-border payment fees can consume between 5 and 15 per cent of transaction values, while settlement can take days. For small and mediumsized enterprises, which AfCFTA is meant to empower, such costs often make formal trade uneconomical.

More than 80 per cent of African trade invoices are still denominated in foreign currencies, draining foreign exchange reserves and exposing businesses to exchange-rate volatility. The report identifies infrastructure as an equally binding constraint. Africa faces an annual infrastructure financing gap of between $130 billion and $170 billion, reflected in congested ports, weak rail networks, unreliable power supply and poor digital connectivity.

These deficits raise the cost of moving goods, services and data across borders, undermining the competitiveness of African producers. Financing choices have compounded the problem. Many infrastructure projects are funded through foreign-currency loans and sovereign bonds, exposing countries to currency risk and debt stress.

Meanwhile, large pools of domestic capital held by African pension and insurance funds remain underdeployed in projects that could support AfCFTA-linked value chains.

The brief also questions the role of central banks. While most African central banks prioritise inflation control, the authors argue that a narrow focus on price stability has limited their ability to support trade and industrialisation.

Tools such as targeted refinancing facilities, preferential credit for trade-related SMEs and closer coordination with ministries of trade and industry remain underused. “Passive central banking will not catalyse the structural transformation AfCFTA promises,” the report notes, pointing to East Asian economies where central banks played a more strategic role in supporting industrial policy within disciplined frameworks.

One area of progress is the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), launched by Afreximbank and now operational in 19 countries. PAPSS allows transactions to be settled in local currencies, reducing dependence on hard currencies and cutting costs.

However, the brief argues that PAPSS must be scaled up rapidly, with mandatory participation by all central banks and major commercial banks, and full interoperability with mobile money platforms. Regulatory fragmentation remains another hurdle.

Fintechs and banks operating across borders face dozens of licensing and compliance regimes. The report calls for harmonised banking and digital finance rules under AfCFTA, supported by cross-border regulatory sandboxes that allow innovation while protecting consumers.

To close the infrastructure gap, the authors urge African-led solutions. Institutions such as the African Development Bank and Afreximbank should expand credit guarantees and co-financing structures that mobilise localcurrency funding from African pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, reducing reliance on external capital and limiting debt risks.