AfCFTA Gains Steam as APN Opens Dialogue on African Prosperity

The desire by African leaders to provide a fillip to the continent’s economy through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement received a boost during the week as Africa Prosperity Network unveiled preparation for the 2024 Africa Prosperity Dialogue. The APD, which is the second after the inaugural edition held last year, is with the theme: “Delivering Prosperity in Africa: Produce. Add Value. Trade,” and it comes up in Ghana, precisely at Peduase Presidential Lodge, Aburi Hills, Eastern Region, from January 25 – 27, 2024.

The inaugural edition resulted in the unanimous adoption of the Action Compact by the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governm3nt of the African Union. It also forged a crucial partnership between the continent’s private sector, policy makers, technocrats, civil society and academia in accelerating the implementation of AfCFTA. Speaking at a media engagement in Lagos, the Chairman/Founder, Africa Prosperity Network, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, emphasised the need for a single market initiative, stressing that Nigeria had a lot to gain from the project. According to him, “the Africa Prosperity Dialogue is important. We have tried everything but our economies are too small in some cases or too little value added. “For a single market, you must have the capacity to produce what we can sell among ourselves.

We have tried a lot of things. We need to find a way to aggregate our resources. If it is going to work, it is the private sector that will make it work. If it is going to work, we must realise how we are going to optimise our opportunities.” ca is going to develop then we must use all its resources. If we work together, we can find solutions to the challenges.” Also in his contribution, Director, Africa Prosperity Network, Gayheart Edem Mensah, who spoke further on APD, said: “We are lucky to be coming from a conti- nent that is rich. However, translating this potential happens to be the tussle to be resolved.”

He said in supporting AfCFTA, the theme of the dialogue was carefully selected to offer advantage. He also specified on enhancing the continent’s agriculture potential and food security as part of the dialogue, saying that agri- culture was crucial to delivering wealth to Africa. The APN director identified issues holding Africa back to include low production and supply chain challenges. “To overcome this, we are going to have conversation on agriculture and food security. We need to build resilient food supply chain,” he added. The APD 2024, which is in partnership with Tetra- core Energy, is expected to foster collaboration among political leaders, the private sector, and the public sector to propel intra-Africa trade.

According to the organisers, “at the end of the 3-day Business Retreat and Dialogues, the Dialogues will have the Peduase Compact (The Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2024 Compact), which will capture what the collective has committed to get done. The Peduase Compact will be subsequently shared at the 37th Ordinary Session of f the Assembly of the African Union and 44th Ordingry Session of the Executive Council, taking place 15-19 February 15-19, 2024.