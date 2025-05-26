AfCFTA: FG Launches Intra-african Air Cargo Corridor With 50% Discount

Share

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Uganda Airlines, has officially launched the Nigeria–East/Southern Africa Air Cargo Corridor—a transformative export initiative under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Speaking at the landmark event held on Africa Day at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Oduwole, announced that the new air corridor would provide Nigerian exporters with access to three key African hubs—Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa—with air cargo rates discounted between 50-75 per cent reduction in logistics cost (including regula tory charges).

This initiative marks the fulfillment of a key campaign prom – ise by President Bola Tinubu –to accelerate the diversification of Nigeria’s non-oil exports by leveraging the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA.

The Federal Government remains committed to supporting Nigerian businesses in scaling their exports across the continent.

Specifically designed to empower Nigerian enterprises— particularly MSMEs—this initiative enables them to expand into African markets with greater confidence, lower costs, faster delivery timelines, and reduced risk.

The preferential cargo rates will apply to businesses affiliated with leading national business associations, including NACCIMA, NASME, NASSI, and WCCIMA ensuring inclusive participation and coordinated implementation.

This milestone follows Tinubu, approval and the formal gazetting of Nigeria’s Provisional Schedule of Tariff Concessions (PSTCs) in April 2025.

With support from the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, the Ministry has worked to position Nigeria not just as a participant in AfCFTA, but as a leader in shaping and advancing the agreement’s implementation.

Operating from Lagos and Abuja, the corridor is backed by strong government collaboration.

