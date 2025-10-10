AfCFTA: FG Admits Nigeria Facing Significant Trade Agreement Challenges

The Federal Government has affirmed that Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, occupies a pivotal position in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). In particular, the government said the AfCFTA represented not just a trade agreement, but a historic opportunity to reshape Africa’s economic destiny by creating a single market of over 1.3 billion people.

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, who made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos, said it was obvious that, Nigeria continues to face significant challenges in export trading under multilateral trade agreements.

According to her, these challenges, ranging from non-tariff barriers and infrastructural bottlenecks to weak institutional frameworks and limited industrial capacity, pose real threats to the country’s ability to fully harness the benefits of AfCFTA. Oduwole said: “As part of the recovery to have an export leading economy, the one that intentionally made our export competitive so that it would be able to penetrate external markets, particularly, in the African continent.

“So what we are looking forward to is a situation where those binding constraints that limit the performance of the manufacturing sector are removed totally, particularly, in terms of infrastructure, in terms of market access about what is available outside of the country, and also, redistribution of the processes that leads to export, because there are so many constraints that lead to the exporting of our products and those ones that needs to be removed so that, we are able to maximise the opportunity that we have.”

The Industry Minister added: “Having say that it is still difficult for us to compete against the economies in Europe, in America and Asia. It should not be difficult for us to have market penetration and should help us to African countries, particularly, because we have the support of the AfCFTA and ETLS that will guarantee us an opportunity to have an easier access to these economies.”

While speaking on Nigeria’s AfCFTA readiness, Dr. Oduwole explained that “Nigeria’s National AfCFTA Strategy is being implemented to ensure that our businesses are not only protected but also positioned to thrive in the continental market.”

On call for collaboration, she pointed out that the challenges before us cannot be addressed by government alone. They require a strong partnership between the public and private sectors. “The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and MANEG are critical stakeholders in this journey.

I therefore call on MANEG to continue to engage constructively with government, to provide data-driven insights, and to champion innovation and competitiveness in the manufacturing sector by position the scheme as a reliable catalyst for boosting Nigeria’s non-oil export competitiveness.

Together, we can transform Nigeria from a commodity-dependent economy into a diversified, export-driven powerhouse.” The Minister concluded by saying that “AfCFTA is not a distant dream, it is here with us. The question is whether Nigeria will seize the opportunity or be left behind. By working together to overcome the difficulties in export trading, we can ensure that Nigeria not only participates in AfCFTA but leads its successful implementation.”