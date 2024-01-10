AfCFTA: ‘Egypt to boost intra-trade by 20% in 5 years’

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA ) agreement expected to come into force by the end of 2024, Egypt has said that it was targeting to increase its intra-trade with Africa by 20 per ent to $7.4 billion within five years.

According to a report by Asharq Business, the Egyptian Commercial Service’s (ECS) Chairman, Yahya Elwathik Bellah, said over the weekend that 47 states, including Egypt, have endorsed the agreement so far, expecting the remaining countries to endorse it in the second half (H2) of this year. Established in 2018, the AfCFTA is a free trade area encompassing most of Africa. It is the largest free-trade area by number of member states, after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the largest in population and geographic size, spanning 1.3 billion people across the world’s second largest continent. Under the agreement, AfCFTA members are committed to eliminating tariffs on most goods and services over a period of five, 10, or 13 years, depending on the country’s level of development or the nature of the products.