AfCFTA: Ecobank Ghana hosts forum to boost export

Ecobank Ghana recently organised a forum with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) to empower Ghanaian exporters with vital information on market requirements and emerging trends within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

According to a press release, the initiative aims to bolster export businesses in the country, enabling them to expand their reach within Africa and beyond.

During the forum, Regional Executive for Anglophone West Africa and Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Abena Osei-Poku, highlighted the pivotal role of exports in Ghana’s economy.

She emphasised the bank’s commitment to supporting exporters, recognising their contribution to job creation and foreign currency earnings vital for the nation’s trade balance.

She noted that despite facing challenges such as limited access to finance and technology, Ghanaian exporters have demonstrated resilience and determination in driving economic growth.

She, however, said that while Ghana recorded significant export revenue in 2022, there remains untapped potential in Africa.

“Our goal is to provide solutions, which will enhance and enable the scalability of export businesses and equip you to take advantage of the numerous opportunities out there.

“As collaborators, we ought to be ready to meet increasing demands by building capacity to position our export industry, so they can compete favourably in the global marketplace,” she stated.

Mrs Osei-Poku underscored the importance of leveraging the opportunities presented by AfCFTA.

“Our aim is to dialogue with you to enable us to better understand your true needs and expectations, so we can serve you better. Let us use this platform to build mutually beneficial business relationships, and also to support the national economy,” she said.

Encouraging exporters to sign up for the Ecobank Single Market Trade Hub, Mrs Osei-Poku emphasised the platform’s role in connecting businesses across Africa’s vast market of 1.4 billion people.