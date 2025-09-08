AfCFTA: Blair Offers African Leaders Guide To Advancing Agreement

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) has published a paper titled The AfCFTA Imperative: From Vision to Impact, offering African leaders a practical guide to advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The framework highlights how the trade agreement could drive economic transformation by uniting 55 countries into a single market of 1.4 billion people. The paper builds on TBI’s earlier publication Africa First: A Vision for Africa’s Growth and US Engagement, which urged governments to focus on homegrown strategies such as the AfCFTA in response to rising debt, weakening global cooperation, and shrinking aid flows.

According to the report, African leaders must shift from broad commitments to coordinated action. Key areas include simplifying trade facilitation, investing in both digital and physical infrastructure, and aligning industrial policies across borders. The World Bank estimates that full implementation of the AfCFTA could boost regional revenues by more than 450 billion dollars by 2035 and lift tens of millions of people out of poverty.

Currently, intra-African trade represents less than 17 per cent of total exports. The TBI paper identifies persistent obstacles such as manual customs systems, fragile bureaucracies, infrastructure deficits, limited funding, and concerns over regional competition.

To overcome these challenges, it outlines more than 40 strategies that governments have already developed, now requiring execution. The report proposes four policy priorities: enhancing trade facilitation, building Africa’s digital backbone, coordinating cross-border infrastructure, and harmonizing industrial policies. These measures, the institute argues, must be sequenced, costed, and tied to achievable timelines.