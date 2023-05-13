AFCFTA: At National Tourism Transportation Summit, Stakeholders

For two days stakeholders in tourism and transport sectors as well as allied sectors alongside government Ministries, Departments and Agencies and foreign embassy officials converged on Abuja to once again share ideas on the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), which since its adoption by the African Union (AU) over a decade ago, is yet to gain the needed attraction and attention of governments and people across the country. It is on record that 44 countries of the 54 countries in Africa have signed the protocols for the implementation of the agreement, which was designed as platform for intra Africa development and growth in almost every respect, with the promotion of movement of goods and people at the core of the agreement. The National Tourism Transformation Summit and Expo (NTTS/E), which held its sixth edition this year at its traditional ground, Abuja International Convention Centre (AICC), has for the third consecutive years focused on its as its main theme for discussion, with sub-themes spread across the different sectors of tourism, transportation and allied industries, engaging the attention of experts and panelists put together to examine in details the essence and ramifications of the agreement for Nigeria. This year’s gathering was not different from the last two editions on AfCFTA, except for the fact that a new dimension was the focal point as underscored by the theme, AfCFTA: Exploring intra African trade, tourism and transportation opportunities and mitigating the barriers to collaboration and the various sub-themes that engaged panels of intellectuals, operators and government officials as well as foreign embassies. All in a bid to further the various discussions and interests generated in AfCFTA in the last two years by NTTS/E The direction for the discourse that engaged participants at the two days conference and B2B exhibition section was set by the National President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN), Otunba Abiodun Odusanwo. ITPN is the convener and organiser of the annual event alongside MDAs and other stakeholders who are represented in the inter-ministerial committee for the event, which is chaired by Odusanwo.

Day One

In his welcome remark on the first day of the summit, Odusanwo enunciated in clear terms the reason AfCFTA has taken central position in the summit in the last two years, noting that it was to enable the operators have a grasp of the agreement and the various protocols in a clearer term and see how they can leverage on the opportunities that its offers for Nigerian businesses and labour to move within the continent thereby achieving the dreams of AU who seeks for prosperity for the continent and its people. With the progress that has been made in this regard in the last two years of the summit, he said this year’s focus was on dissecting the barriers militating against the full implementation of the protocols of the agreement and proffer solutions to them, with the view of giving Nigerians and the government a better grasp of all the issues involved and move to full implementation of the agreement. On the summit in general, Odusanwo disclosed that it is designed to forge unity and collaborations among the various operators within the private and public sectors, stressing that prior to the birth of the summit, government and private sectors have operated at cross purposes rather having an understanding and playing as a formidable term to execute their various mandates with a view to creating prosperity for the benefit of the country and its people. ‘‘Before now the MDAs and private sector have worked in silos whereas they are supposed to work as a team. Therefore, the summit is designed to bridge the gap and forged collaborations among the various MDAs and the private sector operators because they are interrelated and interconnected,’’ he said while noting that, ‘‘the summit is very important because it affects our lives, economy and industry.’’

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, who was the special guest of honour, declared opened the summit, after which she led participants and dignitaries to tour the exhibition section. In her speech, she acknowledged the critical nature of summit, which she said, ‘‘is not only to address the challenges of synergising and collaborative partnership, but to also brainstorm, showcase and chart a smooth path of overcoming the barriers for Nigeria’s participation in the successful implementation of African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The Permanent Secretary then commanded the organisers of the summit for focusing on AfCFTA, noting that, ‘‘the theme of the 2023 Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, couldn’t have come at a better time than now in view of government’s desire to commit itself to the successful implementation of the AfCFTA trade agreements which promise to open trade and market frontiers for 54 African countries of a population of near 1.5 billion people. ‘‘You will agree with me that this is indeed a huge market that must not be ignored but explored and utilised for the economic good of the country in particular and the continent as a whole. ‘‘The existence of a robust public private sector collaboration in Nigeria, will afford the Organised Private Sector (OPS), the opportunity to play an incredibly valuable and crucial role in ensuring that the AfCFTA generates real gains for Nigeria’s manufacturing and service sectors. ‘‘This goes to underscore the readiness of the Nigerian government and private sector to seize the opportunities offered by the game-changing role the AfCFTA regime presents in supporting the country’s diversification and inclusive development drive from oil to non-oil sector, particularly tourism.’’ She charged the summit on paving a way out of the barriers, saying, ‘‘I urge you to take time to ponder how the policy can be implemented with ease so that no eligible participant and player in the agreement are left out in the process. ‘‘I also wish to commend organisers of the Summit and Expo for the synergy which they have continuously forged between government and the private sector. This no doubt is a healthy development in the efforts by this administration to support and carry the private sector along in repositioning the national economy through a robust Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative. ‘‘Let the Summit be a part of the many platforms that will be provided to proffer ways of developing coordinated and supportive programmes for the implementation of the AfCFTA at the national level.’’

Onung: Seeks partnership with govt to build sustainable, robust tourism for all

Many of the heads of MDAs and bodies with the tourism and transport sectors offered goodwill messages in which they commended the organisers of the summit and shared ideas on the theme of the summit while also putting forward a charter of demand for the government and summit organisers to focus on if the expected benefits of AfCFTA is to percolated across board. One of such goodwill messages was that delivered by the National President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private sector operator in tourism, Nkereuwem Onung, emphasised a number of issues, which include: ‘‘As the leader in the private sector, tourism in Nigeria, I understand the significant role that tourism and transportation play in our economy and the opportunities and challenges they pose. ‘‘I believe that the private sector has a critical role to play in shaping the future of our tourism and transportation industry. As entrepreneurs and business leaders, we have the expertise, resources, and creativity to drive innovation and growth in this sector. We can work together with the government and other stakeholders to build a more sustainable and dynamic tourism industry that benefit our citizens, visitors, and the environment. ‘‘Going forward let me ask the organiser of NTTS to restructure the organisation of the summit to include a larger section of the private sector. This will make it easier to re-enact the moribund Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT). ‘‘Also, I call on the incoming administration to separate Tourism and Culture from Information, that is to say, give us a stand-alone ministry. ‘‘On the theme of the summit, I urge the member countries who are signatories to the AFCFTA agreement to be sincere about the implementation. It is possible to create a single market for goods and services, facilitate the movement of capital and people and promote economic integration and development across the continent.’’

Paper presentations/panel discourse

Seven different lead papers were presented on this first day of the event, with panel of discussants dissecting the papers. These were; Unlocking Nigeria trade potentials, through the implementation of AfCFTA by Segun Awolowo, who is the executive secretary, National Action Committee on AfCFTA, who was represented by Olusegun Olutayo; Strengthening entrepreneurial and SMS –Base to reap the AfCFTA potentials by Hajia Gana Wakil, acting executive secretary and chief executive officer of Nigeria Import Promotion Commission (NIPC), who was represented; Unlocking Africa’s tourism potentials: A sectoral approach by the Folorunso Coker, who is DG, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), was represented by the head of the legal department of the body, Funebi Out Omondek; Actualising Africa’s open skies agreement in consonance with AfCFTA regime implementation by Sadiku Abdulkadir Rafindadi, director, commercial and business department of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); and FAAN Roundtable, which was also handled by Rafindadi, who responded to a number of questions and issues raised during the section. There was also a presentation by the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Security Agency (NI- MASA), Dr. Bashir Yusuf Jamoh, who stimulated the rapt audience with his paper titled, Blue economy: Panacea to sustainable development of trades and transportation in AfCFTA. Two major highlights of the day was the formal presentation of NTTS/E compendium, which was performed by one of the special foreign guests, Cuthbert Ncube, who is the president of the African Tourism Board (ATB). This was followed by the induction of new members and fellows of ITPN, performed by the National Deputy President of ITPN, M Sheriff and the Vice President, South West, ITPN, Otunba Ayo Olumoko.

Day Two

The day two of the summit also followed the same format of the first day, with the delivery of goodwill messages and then presentation of papers and panel sessions. Four papers were presented; Agenda 2063: The Africa we want and the AfCFTA agreement by Ncube, with panel discussants draw from officials of AU-ECOSUC and the foreign embassies. There were the twin presentations on Skill acquisition, key element for labour mobility in AfCFTA implementation by Prof. Magnus l. Kpakol, chairman, Economic Growth and Development Centre; and the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, who was represented by the Registrar of NIHOTOUR, Philip Maga; This was followed by the paper on Af- CFTA regime efficacy: The role of gatekeepers in quality products and services by CSC A. A. Maiwaada. There was also an inter- vention by I. G. Umar of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) lamented the poor state of development in the continent especially in regard to Nigeria. He spoke on the importance of Nigeria government engaging in what he described as ‘the small things’ to ease the process of development of the country while drawing attention to such areas as bad road network and rails, poor power supply, over trading, over investment and infrastructure, which he noted does not facilitate trading. To forge ahead and leverage on AfCFTA, he called for change of attitude, orientation and change while noting that the way to implementing AfCFTA is to get Nigeria to work, saying, ‘‘Heal Nigeria and you will feed the world.’’ The last paper for the day was presented by the Conservator General, National Parks Service, Dr. Ibrahim M. Goni, on Unlocking Africa’s tourism potential through the national parks: The Nigeria experience. The last event for the day was the gala and award night, which was a very colourful event, with a lot to eat and drink, with music and entertainment, affording the participants and others time- out to let down their heads and relax in a cosy atmosphere with pomp after the exhaustive two days of brainstorming and B2B exhibition that attracted a number of exhibitors, trade visitors, buyers and suppliers.

Endnote

It should be noted that this year’s event ended on a high and happy note as it attracted quite a number of participants from across the different sectors of tourism, transport and allied fields, with foreign embassies such as China, Senegal, The Gambia, and Columbia in attendance. The presence of a number of MDAs and their heads were encouraging alongside the representation from the Organised Private Sector. The theme and qualities of the papers presented were top notch, with stimulating and elucidating discussions. As noted by many of the paper presenters, discussants and participants, it is time to act as a lot of talks on AfCFTA and stimulating collaborations in tourism and transportation sectors and allied fields had been on the table over the years especially in the last three years. It is time, they say to deliver on the promise of prosperity for Nigeria and the continent and its people. Government, they say must rise to the expectations of the people and do what is right. Hope is also expressed that the incoming administration may beat a path away from the failure and non-committal to development of tourism and aviation that was witnessed in the eight years of the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari. The absence of the ministers of aviation, transportation, trade and industries as well as information and culture, whose ministries have direct bearing on AfCFTA among others, many say, is quite disappointing, disconcerting and a show of the lack of attention that government has paid to its responsibilities.