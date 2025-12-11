AfCFTA: ACSC Identifies Importance Of Supply Chain Logistics

The Director General of the African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC), Dr. Obiora Madu, has warned that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement could hit a snag in its implementation if the supply chain and logistics sector are not keenly pay attention to urgently.

Emphatically, Dr. Madu stressed that neglecting supply chain and logistics sector could cause dire economic and trade disruptions in the continent.

The ACSC Director-General made this known in his keynote address at the 7th Edition of the Nigerian Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Report, Industry Excellence Awards & Annual Dinner in Lagos recently.

According to him, supply chain management is no longer a back-end function; it is now a strategic driver of competitiveness, national development, and global market integration.

He explained that supply chain and logistics play a crucial role in trade in the African continent because of the vast coaster water that surrounds the continent.

While speaking on the importance of supply chain and logistics sector in AfCFTA, the ACSC boss stressed: “Yeah, definitely, African countries can supply themselves. But the fact is that if you can’t move cargos, there is no supply chain.

Kenyan wanted to supply tea coffee to Nigeria but they couldn’t. You know why? “They will shift to Europe first, before it comes to Africa. So where is the profit after you have done that. So, I have been shouting that from the beginning, some people say no.

Because you need infrastructure to run supply chain, you need coastal shipping lines, you need intercontinental highway, all the corridors need to be developed further. So without it, we are wasting our time in AfCFTA implementation.”

He continued: “Tonight, we celebrate not only the progress of an industry but the resilience, innovation, and professionalism of the men and women who keep Nigeria’s supply chains moving.

“The African Centre for Supply Chain was established with a clear vision to provide leadership, capacity building, and professional direction for supply chain management in Africa.

Today, we stand as a reference point for the continent, influencing policy, practice, education, and corporate performance. “This event has grown into one of the most credible and unifying engagements in our sector bringing together practitioners, policymakers, academia, and service providers.

“It reminds us that supply chain management is no longer a back-end function; it is now a strategic driver of competitiveness, national development, and global market integration.”

On the 7th Edition of the Nigerian Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Report, he posited that, “as we unveil the 7th edition of the Report tonight, we reaffirm our mission as a Centre to build knowledge, raise standards, strengthen institutions, and advance the practice of supply chain management across Africa.

“The report has become a reference document for government agencies, investors, academia, and practitioners seeking insight into Nigeria’s rapidly evolving logistics land.