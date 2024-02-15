AfCFTA: 10,000 African Exhibitors, Buyers to Grace EcoFairs

As part of the efforts to stimulate the commencement of rhe Af- rican Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Nigeria is expected to host the forthcoming EcoFairs exhibition in Lagos with about 10,000 exhibitors and buyers from across African countries and beyond. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/President, Ejarkami- nor Slyvester Riicolins, made this known during the brief/ launch of Ecofairs Lagos 2024, a business initiative of ECOWAS and friendly countries in collaboration with the Lagos State Government recently.

Riicolins described Eco- Fairs as an organisation that promotes intra-African trade and economic integration through several economic activities across the ECOWAS sub region with the motive to showcase as a testament to the continent’s collective vision: AfCFTA. According to him, this year’s EcoFairs is expected to hold at the prestigious Tafawa Belewa Square (TBS) in Lagos, from September 6 to 16, 2024, with exhibitors from Ghana, Egypt, Rwanda, Cote D’Ivoire and others. Also, exhibitors from Peoples Republic of Indonesia, Spain, United States, United Kingdom, China and others have signified their intentions to participate in the forthcoming EcoFairs exhibition in Lagos. Riicolins said: “Your host here is EcoMarkets EcoFairs.

But the products we sell is called EcoFairs across several regions in the sub region. ECOWAS was birthed in the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire and has held three previous editions of EcoFairs since its birth. “Twice in the Mediterranean countries and once in the Republic of Burkina Faso, with participation of other 28 countries. “Today Nigeria is on the verge of organising the first edition of the most prestigious EcoFairs and about to make history with a ground breaking event that is ready to soar very high from September 6 to 15, 2024, at the prestigious TBS in Lagos.

He continued: “We will like to appreciate the Executive Governor of Lagos State for facilitating the process of hoisting such event in the City of Lagos State. This year’s edition is a four in one event with activities such as Lagos by night, Malaria and Immunization programme, Sales and distribution and the African Excellence award. Over 10,000 buyers of goods and services are expected to participate during the 10 days marathon event.