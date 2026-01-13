AFCAC: Africa’s Aviation Sector Showed Resilience In 2025

The African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) said that, in a complex and evolving global context, the continent’s aviation industry has demonstrated resilience, cohesion, and steady progress, guided by decisions of AFCAC’s governing organs that align with the African Union (AU) integration agenda.

The AFCAC’s Secretary-General, Adeyemi Adefunke, stated this at the agency’s 2025 performance report, highlighting a defining and resilient year for the continent’s aviation sector.

Adefunke noted that the commission remained steadfast in its mandate to advance a safe, secure, efficient, competitive and environmentally responsible air transport system in support of Africa’s development.”

In her New Year message, Adeyemi stated that the year 2025 was both challenging and defining for African civil aviation. Highlighting the achievements of the Commission in 2025, she said notable progress was recorded in the advancement of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The commission also reports that safety and security remained central to AFCAC’s work in 2025, adding that targeted technical assistance, cooperative oversight mechanisms, and expert missions supported member states in strengthening regulatory systems and addressing audit findings, contributing to measurable improvements in safety and security performance across the continent.

Adeyemi noted that 2025 also marked a decisive shift toward implementing the continent’s environmental protection agenda.

AFCAC said it intensified support for Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) implementation, strengthened technical capacity for monitoring, reporting and verification, and advanced Africa’s collective readiness to meet climate obligations.”

CORSIA is the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) global program to stabilise net CO2 emissions from international flights at 2019 levels, requiring airlines to purchase carbon credits (offsets) for growth above a baseline, complementing technological and operational improvements toward carbonneutral growth.

Implemented in phases, it uses market-based measures, with participation becoming mandatory in Phase II (2027-2035) after a period of voluntary participation, to achieve sustainable aviation growth.

The Commission reported that strong momentum was built around Sustainable Aviation Fuels and the development and deployment of low-carbon aviation fuels through high-level policy engagement, capacity-building, and financing dialogue, laying the groundwork for credible, investment-ready projects across the continent.

On human capital development, Adeyemi said: “Hundreds of African aviation professionals benefited from specialised training programmes, while initiatives dedicated to women and youth under our AWAYA program further strengthened inclusion, leadership and longterm workforce sustainability.”

Looking ahead into 2026, she stated that AFCAC’s focus will increasingly centre on execution, expansion, and measurable impact, building on the foundations laid in recent years, stressing that the commission will prioritise the accelerated implementation of its mandate through innovative policy approaches, deliveryoriented technical programmes and the strategic use of digital tools and technology.

She said: “Particular emphasis will be placed on translating agreed frameworks: across SAATM, safety, security, environmental sustainability, consumer protection and competition; into concrete, results-driven actions at state and regional levels.”

The AFCAC scribe noted that the year 2026 would see the convening of the first-ever African air transport convention and expo, hosted by AFCAC in collaboration with the African Union and jointly organised with the Republic of Togo and the SAATM champion president.

Scheduled to take place from 8 to 12 June 2026, in Lome, Togo, Adeyemi said, “This flagship continental platform will bring together policy makers, regulators, industry leaders, investors, and development partners to advance dialogue, showcase opportunities, and accelerate concrete implementation of SAATM and sustainable air transport initiatives across Africa.