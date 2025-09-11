AFC Takes Centre Stage, As Over 70 Athletes Storm Lagos

All is now set for the maiden edition of the AFC World Series with over 70 athletes expected to take to the ring at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere Lagos from today till Sunday..

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the President of AFC World Series, the first private promotion in African history to be officially recognised as a continental ranking ground for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Raad Aswani, said a lot of amateurs have been waiting for this for a very long time, they’re eager to get into the cage and show the world what they’ve got.

“You’re going to see some spectacular bouts happening,” he said. “We have about 72 to 76 athletes who actually come in for the registrations. So it’s going to be very explosive and it’s going to be four days.

“You’ve got a long week ahead. One of the things that’s beautiful about what we’ve done is that we’ve collaborated with all the major international platforms.”

When asked what inspired the decision to stage the series in Nigeria, Aswani said he is someone who loves combat sports, something that has been his hobby since was young.

He added: “For me, this is my country as well. So I want to excel the next generation of Nigerian athletes. More importantly, push the system for Africa, starting with our home place, which is Lagos.”

Also speaking at the press conference, UFC star, Sodiq Yusuff, who was called to promote the series with his image, said it was a laudable event and looking forward to seeing stars emerging from the series.