AFC Seeks To Unlock Billions From African Pension Funds

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has said it was accelerating efforts to mobilise the continent’s money for investments and tapping investors in the Middle East and Asia, as developing nations grapple with seismic shifts in geopolitics and funding flows.

Reuters reported Samaila Zubairu, CEO of the AFC – a development finance institution owned by Nigeria’s central bank and other African financial institutions – as saying that the lender was ready to weather a world in which the United States and Europe cut financial aid and turn increasingly inward.

“The only thing we want … to change, is to get domestic capital more available for investment within the continent,” Zubairu said.

“We would accelerate our initiatives to mobilize domestic capital from African pension funds, African institutional investors, to invest domestically,” he said, adding that in the long term, some $15-$20 billion could come from domestic pension funds.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s America First agenda and cuts in U.S. aid money could drain billions from projects in Africa.

European countries are also slashing aid funding, with Britain redirecting much of it to boost defence spending. Africa’s low savings rates and shallow markets have stymied efforts to mobilise local pools of cash.

Zubairu said the AFC, which deploys $2.5 billion-$3 billion each year, would scale up fund allocation “prudently” by choosing projects other backers could pile into.

It launched the pilot project InfraCredit to support pension fund investments in much-needed infrastructure projects, with oil-rich Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund providing guarantees on local currency debt.

The project has mobilised some N230 billion ($152 million), including investments from 21 pension funds, which previously invested almost exclusively in government debt.

