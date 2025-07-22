AFC Secures Sustainability-Linked $255m Loan Backed By UAE Banks

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has secured an inaugural SustainabilityLinked Term Loan Facility, marking a significant milestone in the Corporation’s innovative funding strategy and deepening its financial ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a press release, “the UAE dirham AED 937.50 million ($255million) facility reflects AFC’s commitment to use financial innovation tools to optimise funding for transformative infrastructure.

Along with further expanding AFC’s geographical funding base, the transaction aligns future borrowing costs with measurable environmental outcomes through predefined Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs).

“The structure allows AFC to benefit from reduced loan costs upon achieving key sustainability targets, signaling to investors and stakeholders the importance of environmental responsibility to its infrastructure investment mandate.”

The loan facility was anchored by a syndicate of prominent UAE-based financial institutions. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Mashreqbank PSC, and the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C.) acted as Initial Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners (IMLABs).

Mashreqbank PSC additionally served as Global Coordinator and Documentation Agent, while First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC acted as Sustainability Coordinator and Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.) acted as the Facility Agent.

“This facility represents a key milestone in AFC’s journey,” said Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member & Head, Financial Services, AFC.

“By tapping the UAE Dirham market and embedding sustainability performance into our funding terms, we are not only diversifying our funding sources but also aligning our financing strategy with our mission to catalyse infrastructure-driven economic growth and industrial development across Africa.

This transaction is a testament to the strength of our partnerships in the UAE and our continued commitment to sustainable infrastructure development across Africa.”